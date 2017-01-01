- Calories per serving 82
- Fat per serving 3g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 2g
- Carbohydrate per serving 13g
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 6mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 341mg
- Calcium per serving 57mg
Baby Carrots with Dill, Butter, and Lemon
Toss whole baby carrots with fresh dill, fresh chives, lemon, and butter for an incredible vegetable side dish that makes the most of this nutrient-rich vegetable.
How to Make It
Place broth in a large pot. Arrange carrots in a metal steamer insert or bamboo steamer; place in pot. Cover; bring broth to a boil. Steam carrots for 10 minutes or just until crisp-tender. Transfer carrots to a large bowl. Add remaining ingredients; toss well. Serve immediately.