Steak Sandwiches with Creamy Chipotle Sauce

Yield
Serves 6 (serving size: 1 sandwich)
Susie Lilly Ott
March 2016

Ingredients

  • 1 (2-pound) flank steak, trimmed
  • 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1 (7-ounce) can chipotle chiles in adobo sauce
  • 1 cup plain low-fat yogurt
  • 2 tablespoons chopped green onions
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro
  • 2 tablespoons lime juice
  • 6 whole-wheat submarine rolls, halved and toasted
  • Red bell pepper slices (optional)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 450
  • Fat per serving 15g
  • Saturated fat per serving 6g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 5g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 38g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 42g
  • Fiber per serving 6g
  • Cholesterol per serving 75mg
  • Iron per serving 5mg
  • Sodium per serving 598mg
  • Calcium per serving 158mg

How to Make It

Prepare grill. Sprinkle both sides of steak with salt. Grill 5 minutes per side or until desired degree of doneness; let stand 5 minutes. Slice into 1/4-inch-thick strips. Chop 1 chile, and combine with 1 teaspoon adobo sauce, yogurt, onions, cilantro, and lime juice in a bowl. Divide steak strips among bottom halves of rolls; top each portion with 2 tablespoons sauce mixture and, if desired, pepper slices.

