Spiced Apple Cider

Yield
About 13 cups (serving size: 1 cup)
Maureen Callahan, MS, RD
March 2016

Prep: 5 minutes; Cook: 25 minutes. Recipe by Maureen Callahan, MS, RD, Health Contributing Editor.

Ingredients

  • Lemon rind strips (from 1 lemon)
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
  • 1 gallon apple cider
  • 2 tablespoons light brown sugar
  • 20 whole cloves
  • 5 (3-inch) cinnamon sticks, halved
  • 1/8 teaspoon ground allspice
  • 1/8 teaspoon ground nutmeg
  • 1/2 cup Calvados (apple brandy) or applejack (such as Laird's)
  • Additional cinnamon sticks (optional)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 173
  • Fat per serving 0.0g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 0.0g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 38g
  • Fiber per serving 0.0g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 31mg
  • Calcium per serving 1mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Bring first 8 ingredients to a boil in a large Dutch oven. Reduce heat; simmer 20 minutes.

Step 2

Pour mixture through a sieve over a large bowl, reserving liquid; discard solids. Stir in brandy. Serve in mugs; garnish with additional cinnamon sticks, if desired.

