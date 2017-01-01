- Calories per serving 181
- Fat per serving 6g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 8g
- Carbohydrate per serving 24g
- Fiber per serving 5g
- Cholesterol per serving 3mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 267mg
- Calcium per serving 113mg
Creamy Caesar Salad with White Beans
Leigh Beisch
Prep: 20 minutes. Anchovy haters, take note: This salad has all the great flavor of a traditional Caesar salad without the salty fish.
Adding beans to a traditional Caesar Salad is a great way to increase your fiber intake.
How to Make It
Step 1
Combine lettuce, 1 cup beans, tomato, and onion in a large bowl.
Step 2
Drop garlic through food chute of a mini-food processor with motor running; process until minced. Add remaining beans, oil, Worcestershire sauce, juice, salt, and pepper; process until well-blended.
Step 3
Pour dressing over salad, tossing gently to coat. Divide among 4 plates; top each serving with 1 tablespoon cheese and 1/4 cup croutons.