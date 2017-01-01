Ravioli With Tomatoes, White Beans, and Escarole

Leigh Beisch
Prep Time
8 Mins
Cook Time
12 Mins
Yield
4 servings (serving size: about 1 cup)
Karen Levin
March 2016

White beans and escarole combine with tomatoes in a tasty departure from the pasta norm.

Try a whole wheat ravioli, which is a great source of fiber. Fiber, also found in white beans, will help you to feel full longer.

Recipe Is:
Meatless

Ingredients

  • 1 (9-ounce) package fresh four-cheese ravioli
  • 1 (15- to 16-ounce) can Great Northern or navy beans, rinsed and drained
  • 1 (14.5-ounce) can diced tomatoes, undrained
  • 1/2 teaspoon dried basil
  • 1/2 teaspoon dried oregano
  • 1/8 teaspoon crushed red pepper
  • 6 cups chopped fresh escarole or spinach
  • 1/4 cup water
  • 1/4 cup (1 ounce) grated Asiago cheese

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 329
  • Fat per serving 7g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 19g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 49g
  • Fiber per serving 11g
  • Cholesterol per serving 32mg
  • Iron per serving 5mg
  • Sodium per serving 484mg
  • Calcium per serving 270mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Cook pasta according to package directions, omitting salt and fat.

Step 2

Combine the beans, tomatoes, basil, oregano, and red pepper in a large saucepan. Bring to a boil; stir in escarole. Cover, reduce heat, and simmer 3 minutes or until escarole is wilted. Stir in pasta and 1/4 cup water; cook 1 minute or until thoroughly heated. Sprinkle with cheese.

