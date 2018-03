Peel, core, and slice 2 Asian pears (or other variety). Melt 1 tablespoon butter in a saucepan. Add 2 tablespoons brown sugar, stirring until melted. Add pear, 1 teaspoon grated orange rind, and 1 tablespoon fresh orange juice; cook 5 minutes or until pear is slightly tender. Remove from pan with a slotted spoon; divide among 4 plates. Allow pan juices to thicken; drizzle over pear.