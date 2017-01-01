- Calories per serving 126
- Fat per serving 4g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 3g
- Carbohydrate per serving 24g
- Fiber per serving 4g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 41mg
- Calcium per serving 79mg
Glazed Acorn Squash With Toasted Almonds
This impressive side dish preps in just 10 minutes. Pair this acron squash recipe with a tender chicken dish for an easy, hearty dinner tonight.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat oven to 400°.
Step 2
Peel squash. Cut in half lengthwise; discard seeds and membrane. Cut each squash half crosswise into 1/2-inch-thick slices; place in a 13- x 9-inch baking dish, overlapping if necessary. Combine juice, sugar, cinnamon, salt, and nutmeg; pour over squash.
Step 3
Cover squash mixture with foil; bake at 400° for 25 minutes or until tender. Top with almonds.