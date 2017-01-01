Glazed Acorn Squash With Toasted Almonds

Prep Time
10 Mins
Total Time
25 Mins
Yield
4 servings (serving size: 2/3 cup)
Karen Levin
March 2016

This impressive side dish preps in just 10 minutes. Pair this acron squash recipe with a tender chicken dish for an easy, hearty dinner tonight.

Ingredients

  • 2 acorn squash (about 1 pound each)
  • 1/2 cup apple juice
  • 1/2 teaspoon sugar
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1/8 teaspoon salt
  • 1/8 teaspoon ground nutmeg
  • 1/4 cup sliced almonds, toasted

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 126
  • Fat per serving 4g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 3g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 24g
  • Fiber per serving 4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 41mg
  • Calcium per serving 79mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 400°.

Step 2

Peel squash. Cut in half lengthwise; discard seeds and membrane. Cut each squash half crosswise into 1/2-inch-thick slices; place in a 13- x 9-inch baking dish, overlapping if necessary. Combine juice, sugar, cinnamon, salt, and nutmeg; pour over squash.

Step 3

Cover squash mixture with foil; bake at 400° for 25 minutes or until tender. Top with almonds.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up