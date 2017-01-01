- Calories per serving 125
- Fat per serving 3g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 4g
- Carbohydrate per serving 22g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 7mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 117mg
- Calcium per serving 57mg
Mashed Potatoes With Caramelized Onion
Mashed potatoes are definitely a crowd favorite but this healthy recipe goes a step farther by incorporating sweet caramelized onions for a flavorful side.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
Cover potatoes with water in a small saucepan; bring to a boil. Reduce heat, and simmer 14 minutes or until tender. Drain and return to saucepan.
Step 2
Heat butter in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion; cook 12 minutes or until golden, stirring frequently. Set aside.
Step 3
Add milk, salt, and pepper to potatoes. Mash the mixture with a potato masher or fork to desired consistency. Stir in onions.