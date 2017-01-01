Herb-Roasted Tenderloin with Sautéed Mushrooms

Leigh Beisch
Prep Time
10 Mins
Cook Time
40 Mins
Yield
4 servings (serving size: 2 beef slices and about 3 tablespoons mushroom mixture)
Karen Levin
March 2016

This elegant cut of meat is a wonderful addition to any holiday table. Serve beef tenderloin for any festive gathering you host any time of year.

Cut back on the saturated fat by sauteeing the mushrooms in olive oil instead of butter. Olive oil is rich in monunsaturated fat, which helps keep the heart healthy.

Recipe Is:
Low Carbohydrate

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
  • 1 1/4 teaspoons dried herbes de Provence, divided
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, divided
  • 3 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 (1 1/4-pound) center-cut beef tenderloin
  • Cooking spray
  • 2 teaspoons butter
  • 2 (4-ounce) packages presliced exotic or button mushrooms
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 cup low-salt beef broth
  • 2 tablespoons brandy

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 363
  • Fat per serving 23g
  • Saturated fat per serving 9g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 9g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 30g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 5g
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 93mg
  • Iron per serving 4mg
  • Sodium per serving 334mg
  • Calcium per serving 37mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 350°.

Step 2

Combine mustard, 1 teaspoon herbs, 1/4 teaspoon pepper, and garlic, and coat beef with mixture. Heat a large ovenproof skillet coated with cooking spray over medium-high heat. Add beef; cook for 2 minutes on 1 side or until browned. Turn beef over.

Step 3

Transfer beef to oven; bake at 350° for 27 minutes or until desired degree of doneness. Remove beef from pan; cover loosely with foil.

Step 4

Melt butter in pan over medium heat. Add mushrooms, 1/4 teaspoon herbs, 1/4 teaspoon pepper, and salt; cook 5 minutes or until tender, stirring frequently. Add broth and brandy; simmer 4 minutes or until slightly thick.

Step 5

Cut beef crosswise into 8 pieces; serve with mushrooms.

