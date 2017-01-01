- Calories per serving 147
- Fat per serving 11g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 7g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Protein per serving 3g
- Carbohydrate per serving 11g
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 153mg
- Calcium per serving 56mg
Winter Salad with Pistachios and Dried Apricots
Leigh Beisch
Prep: 10 minutes.
Full of monosaturated fats, this salad is ideal for those following a heart-healthy diet. The salty-sweet combination of the pistachios with the dried apricots is perfect for a light lunch.
How to Make It
Step 1
To prepare dressing, combine all ingredients in a small bowl; stir with a whisk.
Step 2
To prepare salad, combine all ingredients in a large bowl; add dressing.