- Calories per serving 150
- Fat per serving 4g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 5g
- Carbohydrate per serving 24g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 4mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 568mg
- Calcium per serving 60mg
Parmesan Potato Pancakes
Never underestimate the power of leftovers! Last night's mashed potatoes are today's delicious parmesan potato pancakes. Serve with a side salad for lunch.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
Combine potatoes, chives, egg white, and 2 tablespoons breadcrumbs in a large bowl.
Step 2
Combine 2 tablespoons breadcrumbs and cheese on a small plate. Divide the potato mixture into 8 equal (1/4-cup) portions; dredge in breadcrumb mixture, shaping each portion into a 1/4-inch-thick patty.
Step 3
Heat 1 teaspoon oil in large nonstick skillet. Add 4 patties; cook 3-4 minutes on each side or until golden. Repeat with 1 teaspoon oil and remaining 4 patties. Serve pancakes hot with applesauce and low-fat sour cream.