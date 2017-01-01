Turkey Tostadas

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat oven to 425°.

Step 2 Spray both sides of each tortilla with cooking spray; arrange on large baking sheet. Bake at 425° for 3 1/2 minutes on each side or until lightly toasted.

Step 3 Combine beans and 1/4 cup salsa in a microwave-safe bowl; cover with plastic wrap. Microwave on HIGH 4 minutes or until thoroughly heated, stirring after 2 minutes; set aside.

Step 4 Combine turkey and 1/2 cup salsa in a microwave-safe bowl; cover with plastic wrap. Microwave on HIGH 2 minutes or until thoroughly heated.