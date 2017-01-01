- Calories per serving 395
- Fat per serving 11g
- Saturated fat per serving 3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 3g
- Protein per serving 30g
- Carbohydrate per serving 53g
- Fiber per serving 12g
- Cholesterol per serving 49mg
- Iron per serving 5mg
- Sodium per serving 619mg
- Calcium per serving 170mg
Turkey Tostadas
Prep: 10 minutes; Cook: 13 minutes.
Take your turkey leftovers south of the border with this recipe. Using turkey instead of beef will take off 7 grams of saturated fat, while the whole-wheat tortilla increases your fiber intake.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 425°.
Spray both sides of each tortilla with cooking spray; arrange on large baking sheet. Bake at 425° for 3 1/2 minutes on each side or until lightly toasted.
Combine beans and 1/4 cup salsa in a microwave-safe bowl; cover with plastic wrap. Microwave on HIGH 4 minutes or until thoroughly heated, stirring after 2 minutes; set aside.
Combine turkey and 1/2 cup salsa in a microwave-safe bowl; cover with plastic wrap. Microwave on HIGH 2 minutes or until thoroughly heated.
Divide bean mixture among tortillas; top with turkey mixture. Sprinkle with queso fresco; top with tomato. Arrange 3 avocado slices over each tostada; sprinkle each evenly with cilantro.