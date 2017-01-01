- Calories per serving 191
- Fat per serving 6g
- Saturated fat per serving 3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 1g
- Carbohydrate per serving 37g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 11mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 3mg
- Calcium per serving 13mg
Apple-Cranberry Bake with Streusel Topping
This gorgeous Apple-Cranberry Bake features delicious fall flavors like cranberries, apples, and walnuts. Serve with the homemade streusel topping.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 350°.
Bring juice and sugar to a boil in a small saucepan. Add cranberries; reduce heat, and simmer 12 minutes or until berries pop. Place cranberry mixture in a metal sieve over a bowl, and press with the back of a spoon to extract liquid (about 1/2 cup). Discard pulp. Combine cranberry puree, jelly, and 2 tablespoons butter in 2-cup glass measure. Microwave on HIGH 1 1/2 minutes or until butter melts; stir and set aside.
Place apple and 1/4 cup water in a 1 1/2-quart casserole. Cover and microwave on HIGH for 5 minutes. Drain. Return mixture to casserole; combine with cranberry mixture. Spoon into an 11- x 7-inch baking dish coated with cooking spray. Bake at 350° for 15 minutes, stirring once after 10 minutes.
Combine flour and brown sugar in a bowl; cut in 1 tablespoon butter until mixture resembles coarse meal. Stir in nuts. Sprinkle over fruit mixture; bake an additional 10 minutes.