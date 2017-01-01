Cranberry-Citrus Muffins

Step 3

Lightly spoon 2 cups flour into dry measuring cups, and level with a knife. Combine flour, granulated sugar, baking powder, and salt in a large bowl. Whisk together oil and next 5 ingredients (through egg) in a medium bowl. Make a well in center of flour mixture; add oil mixture, stirring just until flour mixture is moist. Fold in cranberry mixture. Spoon the batter into 12 muffin cups coated with cooking spray. Sprinkle sugar evenly over muffins. Bake at 375° for 33 minutes.