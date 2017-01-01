- Calories per serving 238
- Fat per serving 10g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 5g
- Protein per serving 4g
- Carbohydrate per serving 33g
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 19mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 186mg
- Calcium per serving 97mg
Cranberry-Citrus Muffins
These cranberry muffins have an extra bit of tangy flavor from grated lemon rind and extra sweetness from the turbinado sugar that's sprinkled on top.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 375°.
Combine cranberries and 2 tablespoons flour, tossing gently; set aside.
Lightly spoon 2 cups flour into dry measuring cups, and level with a knife. Combine flour, granulated sugar, baking powder, and salt in a large bowl. Whisk together oil and next 5 ingredients (through egg) in a medium bowl. Make a well in center of flour mixture; add oil mixture, stirring just until flour mixture is moist. Fold in cranberry mixture. Spoon the batter into 12 muffin cups coated with cooking spray. Sprinkle sugar evenly over muffins. Bake at 375° for 33 minutes.
Remove muffins from pans immediately, and place on a wire rack.