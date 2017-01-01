- Calories per serving 89
- Fat per serving 4g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 3g
- Carbohydrate per serving 12g
- Fiber per serving 5g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 150mg
- Calcium per serving 59mg
Green Beans with Citrus Vinaigrette
This green bean recipe gets its flavor from the hit of citrus in the dressing. Serve it with your favorite grilled chicken recipe tonight.
Loaded with vitamin K, which protects against osteoporosis, green beans are a Thanksgiving favorite. This year, forget fatty green bean casserole and swap the sodium-laden cream of mushroom soup for this light vinaigrette. Serve with a chilled glass of Sauvignon Blanc and the citrus flavors will come alive.
How to Make It
Bring water to a boil in a large saucepan, and add green beans. Cook beans for 4 minutes or until crisp-tender, and drain. Rinse with cold water, drain, and set aside.
Heat 1 teaspoon oil in a small skillet over medium-high heat. Add shallots; cook 2 minutes or until shallots begin to brown, stirring constantly.
Combine the shallots, lemon rind, lemon juice, lime juice, orange juice, salt, and black pepper in a small bowl, stirring well with a whisk. Slowly add 4 1/2 teaspoons oil, stirring well. Drizzle the vinaigrette over the beans, tossing gently to coat.