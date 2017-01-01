Green Beans with Citrus Vinaigrette

This green bean recipe gets its flavor from the hit of citrus in the dressing. Serve it with your favorite grilled chicken recipe tonight.

Loaded with vitamin K, which protects against osteoporosis, green beans are a Thanksgiving favorite. This year, forget fatty green bean casserole and swap the sodium-laden cream of mushroom soup for this light vinaigrette. Serve with a chilled glass of Sauvignon Blanc and the citrus flavors will come alive.