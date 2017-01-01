- Calories per serving 337
- Fat per serving 12g
- Saturated fat per serving 4g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 6g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 31g
- Carbohydrate per serving 25g
- Fiber per serving 0.0g
- Cholesterol per serving 100mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 143mg
- Calcium per serving 14mg
Glazed Ham with Blackberry Sauce
The secret to making a juicy ham is all in the glaze. We call for using half the sauce to baste and the other as a spread to serve with the glazed ham so that the blackberry jam really shines.
Make the perfect glaze using the spiciness of the Dijon mustard to complement the tartness of the blackberry jam. This tasty main course has one-tenth the sodium of a traditional cured ham.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 350°.
To prepare ham, combine 2 tablespoons mustard, sugar, 2/3 cup jam, and pepper in a small bowl; spread half of jam mixture over ham. Place ham on a broiler pan coated with cooking spray; insert a thermometer into thickest portion of ham. Bake at 350° for 2 1/2 hours or until thermometer registers 160°, basting with remaining jam mixture occasionally.
To prepare the sauce, combine the cider and wine in a small saucepan over medium heat; bring to a boil. Stir in 1 cup jam and 1 tablespoon mustard. Reduce heat to low, and cook until jam dissolves, stirring frequently. Remove from heat, and stir in juice. Serve with ham.