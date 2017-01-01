Glazed Ham with Blackberry Sauce

Leigh Beisch
Prep Time
20 Mins
Cook Time
2 Hours 30 Mins
Yield
16 servings plus leftovers (serving size: about 4 ounces ham and 3 tablespoons sauce).
Martha Condra
March 2016

The secret to making a juicy ham is all in the glaze. We call for using half the sauce to baste and the other as a spread to serve with the glazed ham so that the blackberry jam really shines.

Make the perfect glaze using the spiciness of the Dijon mustard to complement the tartness of the blackberry jam. This tasty main course has one-tenth the sodium of a traditional cured ham.

Ingredients

  • Ham:
  • 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
  • 1 tablespoon brown sugar
  • 2/3 cup seedless blackberry jam
  • 1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 (8- to 9-pound) smoked, bone-in ham shank, trimmed
  • Cooking spray
  • Sauce:
  • 1 cup apple cider
  • 1/2 cup dry white wine
  • 1 cup seedless blackberry jam
  • 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 337
  • Fat per serving 12g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 6g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 31g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 25g
  • Fiber per serving 0.0g
  • Cholesterol per serving 100mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 143mg
  • Calcium per serving 14mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 350°.

Step 2

To prepare ham, combine 2 tablespoons mustard, sugar, 2/3 cup jam, and pepper in a small bowl; spread half of jam mixture over ham. Place ham on a broiler pan coated with cooking spray; insert a thermometer into thickest portion of ham. Bake at 350° for 2 1/2 hours or until thermometer registers 160°, basting with remaining jam mixture occasionally.

Step 3

To prepare the sauce, combine the cider and wine in a small saucepan over medium heat; bring to a boil. Stir in 1 cup jam and 1 tablespoon mustard. Reduce heat to low, and cook until jam dissolves, stirring frequently. Remove from heat, and stir in juice. Serve with ham.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up