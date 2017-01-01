Nutty Brown Wild Rice

Leigh Beisch
Prep Time
10 Mins
Cook Time
20 Mins
Yield
6 servings (serving size: 1 cup)
Martha Condra
March 2016

This easy wild rice dish can be whipped up in a flash for a tasty weeknight dinner side. Toasted pine nuts, dried cherries and fresh basil really make it taste special.

Ingredients

  • 2 (6.2-ounce) packages fast-cooking recipe long-grain and wild rice (such as Uncle Ben's)
  • 2 (14-ounce) cans fat-free, less-sodium chicken broth
  • 1/3 cup pine nuts, toasted
  • 1/3 to 2/3 cup dried cherries
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh basil
  • 1 teaspoon grated lemon rind
  • 1 teaspoon salt

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 296
  • Fat per serving 6g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 3g
  • Protein per serving 8g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 53g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 397mg
  • Calcium per serving 41mg

How to Make It

Discard flavor packet from rice, if included. Combine rice and broth in a large saucepan; bring to a boil. Cover, reduce heat, and simmer 20 minutes or until rice is tender and liquid is absorbed. Remove from heat; stir in remaining ingredients. Serve warm.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up