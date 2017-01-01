- Calories per serving 372
- Fat per serving 9g
- Saturated fat per serving 3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 3g
- Protein per serving 66g
- Carbohydrate per serving 1g
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 198mg
- Iron per serving 5mg
- Sodium per serving 307mg
- Calcium per serving 63mg
Oregano-Coriander-Rubbed Turkey
This delicious holiday turkey is rubbed with an oregano-coriander mixture and baked with garlic and lemon for moist, tender results.
It doesn't have to be Thanksgiving to have a gourmet turkey dinner. Spice up an ordinary dinner with this spice-filled turkey. Serve with a side like broccoli and sweet potatoes.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 350°.
Remove and discard giblets and neck from turkey. Rinse turkey with cold water, and pat dry. Trim excess fat. Brush oil over turkey. Combine oregano, coriander, lemon rind, salt, and pepper in a bowl. Rub mixture over skin. Place garlic and lemon in cavity; tie ends of legs together with cord. Lift wing tips up and over back; tuck under turkey.
Place turkey, breast side up, on a broiler pan coated with cooking spray. Bake at 350° for 1 hour, and cover breast with foil. Bake an additional 2 hours or until a thermometer inserted in thigh registers 180°. Let stand 10 minutes.