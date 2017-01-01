Hoisin-Glazed Tenderloin

Leigh Beisch
Prep Time
7 Mins
Cook Time
7 Mins
Yield
4 servings (serving size: 1 steak)
Karen Levin
March 2016

Beef tenderloin steaks get a dose of flavor from this easy hoisin sauce. Serve this main dish alongside greens or your favorite twice-baked potato recipe.

Careful trimming cuts even more fat from this steak. Leafy vegetables, like minced greens, are rich in folate and vitamin C.

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons minced green onions
  • 2 tablespoons hoisin sauce
  • 1/2 teaspoon grated peeled fresh ginger
  • 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper
  • 1 garlic clove, minced
  • 4 (4-ounce) beef tenderloin steaks, trimmed (3/4 inch thick), or New York strip steaks
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • Cooking spray

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 219
  • Fat per serving 11g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 23g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 4g
  • Fiber per serving 0.0g
  • Cholesterol per serving 72mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Sodium per serving 252mg
  • Calcium per serving 12mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Combine first 5 ingredients in a small bowl.

Step 2

Sprinkle the steaks with salt. Heat a large skillet coated with cooking spray over medium-high heat. Add steaks, and cook for 3 minutes on each side or until desired degree of doneness. Remove steaks from pan. Pour hoisin mixture into pan. Immediately return steaks to pan, and cook an additional 10 seconds, tossing well to coat.

