Basmati Rice with Pecans

Leigh Beisch
Yield
6 servings (serving size: 1/2 cup)
Martha Condra
March 2016

SmartBalance is an alternative to butter that's rich in healthy unsaturated fats and omega-3 fatty acids.

Recipe Is:
Low Cholesterol

Ingredients

  • 1 cup uncooked basmati rice
  • 1 (14-ounce) can fat-free, less-sodium chicken broth
  • 1/4 cup water
  • 1/3 cup chopped pecans, toasted
  • 1/4 cup chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley
  • 1 tablespoon butter, softened
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 187
  • Fat per serving 7g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 4g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 29g
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 5mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 271mg
  • Calcium per serving 19mg

How to Make It

Combine the basmati rice, chicken broth, and 1/4 cup water in a medium saucepan, and bring the mixture to a boil. Cover, reduce heat, and simmer for 15 minutes or until all the liquid is absorbed. Stir in toasted pecans, chopped parsley, softened butter, salt, cumin, and black pepper.

