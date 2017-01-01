- Calories per serving 339
- Fat per serving 18g
- Saturated fat per serving 3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 10g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 5g
- Protein per serving 26g
- Carbohydrate per serving 19g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 74mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 255mg
- Calcium per serving 39mg
Pecan-Crusted Pork Tenderloin
This easy pecan-crusted pork tenderloin is a tasty way to prepare this classic cut of meat. Simply marinate the pork tenderloin in apple cider, rub with a sugary mustard mixture, and roll in chopped pecans, then bake for 25 minutes.
How to Make It
Step 1
Combine apple cider and pork in a zip-top plastic bag; seal and marinate in refrigerator 8 hours.
Step 2
Preheat oven to 400°.
Step 3
Remove pork from bag; discard cider. Combine sugar and next 4 ingredients (through garlic); rub over pork. Roll pork in pecans. Place pork on broiler-pan rack coated with cooking spray. Bake at 400° for 25 minutes or until a thermometer registers 160°. Remove from oven; let stand 10 minutes.