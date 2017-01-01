Pecan-Crusted Pork Tenderloin

Yield
4 servings (serving size: 3 ounces)
Martha Condra
March 2016

This easy pecan-crusted pork tenderloin is a tasty way to prepare this classic cut of meat.  Simply marinate the pork tenderloin in apple cider, rub with a sugary mustard mixture, and roll in chopped pecans, then bake for 25 minutes. 

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup apple cider
  • 1 (1-pound) pork tenderloin, trimmed
  • 1/4 cup packed brown sugar
  • 1 tablespoon spicy brown mustard
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 2/3 cup chopped pecans
  • Cooking spray

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 339
  • Fat per serving 18g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 10g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 5g
  • Protein per serving 26g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 19g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 74mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 255mg
  • Calcium per serving 39mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Combine apple cider and pork in a zip-top plastic bag; seal and marinate in refrigerator 8 hours.

Step 2

Preheat oven to 400°.

Step 3

Remove pork from bag; discard cider. Combine sugar and next 4 ingredients (through garlic); rub over pork. Roll pork in pecans. Place pork on broiler-pan rack coated with cooking spray. Bake at 400° for 25 minutes or until a thermometer registers 160°. Remove from oven; let stand 10 minutes.

