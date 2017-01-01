- Calories per serving 198
- Fat per serving 10g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 6g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Protein per serving 3g
- Carbohydrate per serving 27g
- Fiber per serving 5g
- Cholesterol per serving 3mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 153mg
- Calcium per serving 90mg
Mixed Greens with Pears and Spicy Pecans
Leigh Beisch
You can cut out simple sugars, which are unhealthy carbohydrates, by skipping the sugar on the pecans. The honey in the dressing and pears will offer a lot of sweetness.
How to Make It
Step 1
Pecans: Heat 1/2 teaspoon oil in a skillet over medium heat. Add nuts, sugar, and red pepper; cook 4 minutes, stirring constantly. Remove from pan.
Step 2
Dressing: Whisk together juice and next 4 ingredients (through 1 tablespoon oil) in a bowl; add cheese.
Step 3
Salad: Combine greens, arugula, and pears in a bowl. Drizzle dressing over salad; toss. Sprinkle with nuts.