Grilled Jerk Pineapple

How to Make It

Step 1 Prepare grill.

Step 2 Combine first 9 ingredients in a large zip-top plastic bag. Add pineapple, and chill 1 hour, turning occasionally.

Step 3 Remove pineapple from bag, reserving marinade. Place pineapple on a grill rack coated with cooking spray, and grill 4 minutes on each side or until thoroughly heated, brushing with reserved marinade.