Grilled Jerk Pineapple

Prep Time
1 Hour 10 Mins
Cook Time
8 Mins
Yield
4 servings (serving size: 2 pineapple slices and 1/3 cup ice cream)
Martha Condra
March 2016

A quick one-hour marinade infuses delicious fiery flavor into sweet grilled pineapple.

Ingredients

  • 1/3 cup packed brown sugar
  • 1/4 cup dark rum
  • 1/2 teaspoon dried thyme
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground red pepper
  • 1/8 teaspoon ground ginger
  • 1/8 teaspoon ground allspice
  • 1/8 teaspoon ground cloves
  • 8 (3/4-inch-thick) slices fresh pineapple
  • Cooking spray
  • 1 1/3 cups low-fat ice cream

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 251
  • Fat per serving 2g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 3g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 51g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 3mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 98mg
  • Calcium per serving 109mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Prepare grill.

Step 2

Combine first 9 ingredients in a large zip-top plastic bag. Add pineapple, and chill 1 hour, turning occasionally.

Step 3

Remove pineapple from bag, reserving marinade. Place pineapple on a grill rack coated with cooking spray, and grill 4 minutes on each side or until thoroughly heated, brushing with reserved marinade.

Step 4

Arrange 2 pineapple slices on each of 4 dessert plates; top each with 1/3 cup ice cream. Drizzle any remaining marinade over ice cream.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up