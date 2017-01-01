Grilled Chicken Breasts Provençal

Leigh Beisch
Yield
4 servings (serving size: 1 stuffed chicken breast)
Martha Condra
March 2016

Prep: 20 minutes; Cook: 20 minutes. This recipe uses herbes de Provence, a French mixture of dried basil, fennel seed, lavender, marjoram, rosemary, sage, summer savory, and thyme. Look for it in the spice sections of most large supermarkets or at specialty stores. You can make a similar blend at home by combining equal parts dried basil, thyme, fennel seed, sage, and rosemary.

Recipe Is:
Low Carbohydrate

Ingredients

  • 1/3 cup chopped drained oil-packed sun-dried tomato halves
  • 1 tablespoon herbes de Provence
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 2 teaspoons grated lemon rind
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 4 chicken-breast halves, skinned
  • 3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • Dash of salt
  • Dash of freshly ground black pepper
  • Cooking spray

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 227
  • Fat per serving 11g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 7g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 27g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 4g
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 73mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 159mg
  • Calcium per serving 23mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Prepare grill.

Step 2

Combine the first 7 ingredients in a small bowl. Cut a horizontal slit through the thickest portion of each chicken-breast half; stuff about 1 tablespoon tomato mixture into each slit. Sprinkle with juice, salt, and pepper.

Step 3

Place chicken on a grill rack coated with cooking spray; grill 10 minutes on each side or until done.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up