- Calories per serving 150
- Fat per serving 6g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 5g
- Carbohydrate per serving 22g
- Fiber per serving 5g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 206mg
- Calcium per serving 55mg
Picnic-Perfect Two-Bean Salad
Leigh Beisch
Green beans are rich in fiber and vitamin C. Mixed with garbanzo beans, or chickpeas, this picnic dish is a great source of fiber.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Steam green beans, covered, 4 minutes or until crisp-tender; drain. Combine green beans, tomatoes, chopped basil, onion, and chickpeas in a large bowl. Combine oil, orange juice concentrate, vinegar, salt, and pepper in a small bowl; add to bean mixture, and toss well. Let stand 15 minutes; toss before serving.