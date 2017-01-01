- Calories per serving 240
- Fat per serving 0.0g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 4g
- Carbohydrate per serving 56g
- Fiber per serving 4g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 140mg
- Calcium per serving 0.0mg
Simple Chocolate Freeze
This basic recipe works just as well with a fruit sorbet. Or take the experiment a step further and combine a fruit sorbet with fruit juices or nectars instead of sparkling water.
How to Make It
Place chilled sparkling water and sorbet in a blender; process until almost smooth and still very thick. Pour into 2 glasses, and garnish with chocolate curls or ground chocolate, if desired. Serve with straws and spoons.