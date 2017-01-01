Goat Cheese Bruschetta

Leigh Beisch
Prep Time
25 Mins
Yield
4 servings (serving size: 2 bruschetta)
Jerry Gulley II
March 2016

Top slices of toasted French bread with a blend of herbed goat cheese, chopped plum tomato, olive oil, and balsamic vinegar for an ultra-easy appetizer that's less than 120 calories per serving. For more recipes like this, see our complete collection of appetizer recipes.

Olive oil is a great, flavor-filled way to get heart-healthy monounsaturated fat into your diet.

Recipe Is:
Meatless

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup chopped seeded plum tomato
  • 2 teaspoons chopped fresh oregano
  • 2 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 teaspoon balsamic vinegar
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/8 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1/4 cup (2 ounces) goat cheese with fine herbs, divided
  • 8 (1/2-inch-thick) slices diagonally cut French bread baguette, toasted

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 119
  • Fat per serving 6g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 5g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 12g
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 7mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 240mg
  • Calcium per serving 41mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Combine first 6 ingredients in a medium bowl, tossing gently. Let stand 15 minutes.

Step 2

Spread 1 1/2 teaspoons goat cheese on each bread slice. Using a slotted spoon, arrange 1 tablespoon tomato mixture over cheese. Serve immediately.

