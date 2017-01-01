- Calories per serving 420
- Fat per serving 17g
- Saturated fat per serving 3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 10g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 3g
- Protein per serving 13g
- Carbohydrate per serving 55g
- Fiber per serving 4g
- Cholesterol per serving 7mg
- Iron per serving 4mg
- Sodium per serving 604mg
- Calcium per serving 159mg
Fresh-Tomato Pasta
Bring the fresh flavor of Italy to your table with this must-try pasta recipe. It takes only minutes to prepare and is far and away better than any jarred sauce.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
Cook pasta according to package directions (omit salt and fat). Drain.
Step 2
Combine pasta and remaining ingredients, tossing to coat.