Greek-Style Pizza With Olives

Leigh Beisch
Yield
4 servings (serving size: 1 slice)
Jerry Gulley II
March 2016

Who says pizza has to be unhealthy? Adding vegetables like spinach and fruit—yes, olives are fruit—allows you to indulge in pizza and still get the nutrients you need. Don't forget, tomato sauce is considered a vegetable serving.

Recipe Is:
Meatless

Ingredients

  • 2 teaspoons olive oil
  • 1 (6-ounce) bag prewashed baby spinach
  • 1 (10-ounce) Italian cheese-flavored thin pizza crust (such as Boboli)
  • 3/4 cup tomato sauce
  • 1/2 cup crumbled feta cheese
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground pepper
  • 1 (2 1/4-ounce) can sliced ripe black olives, drained

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 271
  • Fat per serving 11g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 10g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 35g
  • Fiber per serving 4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 17mg
  • Iron per serving 4mg
  • Sodium per serving 989mg
  • Calcium per serving 216mg

How to Make It

Preheat oven to 425°. Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add spinach; sauté 3 minutes or until lightly wilted. Place pizza crust on a baking sheet. Spread sauce over pizza crust, leaving a 1/2-inch border; top with baby spinach, feta cheese, pepper, and olives. Bake at 425° for 15 minutes or until thoroughly heated.

