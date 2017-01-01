- Calories per serving 271
- Fat per serving 11g
- Saturated fat per serving 4g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 10g
- Carbohydrate per serving 35g
- Fiber per serving 4g
- Cholesterol per serving 17mg
- Iron per serving 4mg
- Sodium per serving 989mg
- Calcium per serving 216mg
Greek-Style Pizza With Olives
Leigh Beisch
Who says pizza has to be unhealthy? Adding vegetables like spinach and fruit—yes, olives are fruit—allows you to indulge in pizza and still get the nutrients you need. Don't forget, tomato sauce is considered a vegetable serving.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 425°. Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add spinach; sauté 3 minutes or until lightly wilted. Place pizza crust on a baking sheet. Spread sauce over pizza crust, leaving a 1/2-inch border; top with baby spinach, feta cheese, pepper, and olives. Bake at 425° for 15 minutes or until thoroughly heated.