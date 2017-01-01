- Calories per serving 175
- Fat per serving 14g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 10g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 2g
- Carbohydrate per serving 13g
- Fiber per serving 6g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 371mg
- Calcium per serving 89mg
Caramelized Roasted Fennel with Fennel Seeds
Leigh Beisch
Get a boost of fiber, folate, and vitamin C with this nutrient-packed fennel dish. Toss on some antioxidant-rich tomatoes for extra flavor.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 450°. Trim tough outer leaves from fennel; remove and discard stalks. Cut the fennel bulbs in half vertically, discarding the cores. Cut each half crosswise into thin slices to measure 8 cups total. Reserve the remaining fennel for another use. Combine fennel slices and remaining ingredients in a large bowl. Spread mixture in a single layer on a jelly roll pan. Bake at 450° for 20 minutes or until golden, stirring occasionally.