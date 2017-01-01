Caramelized Roasted Fennel with Fennel Seeds

Preheat oven to 450°. Trim tough outer leaves from fennel; remove and discard stalks. Cut the fennel bulbs in half vertically, discarding the cores. Cut each half crosswise into thin slices to measure 8 cups total. Reserve the remaining fennel for another use. Combine fennel slices and remaining ingredients in a large bowl. Spread mixture in a single layer on a jelly roll pan. Bake at 450° for 20 minutes or until golden, stirring occasionally.