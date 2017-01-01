Shrimp with Fennel and Red Onion

Yield
4 servings (serving size: 1 cup)
Lori Longbotham
March 2016
Recipe Is:
Low Saturated Fat

Ingredients

  • 1 large fennel bulb
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 cups (1/4-inch-thick) sliced red onion
  • 1 pound medium shrimp, cooked, peeled, and deveined
  • 3 tablespoons chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley
  • 1 teaspoon grated lemon rind
  • 2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 213
  • Fat per serving 8g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 5g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 26g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 11g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 223mg
  • Iron per serving 4mg
  • Sodium per serving 434mg
  • Calcium per serving 76mg

How to Make It

Trim tough outer leaves from fennel; remove and discard stalks. Cut bulb in half vertically, discarding core. Cut each half crosswise into 1/4-inch-thick slices. Heat oil in a nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add the fennel and onion, and cook, stirring constantly, 7-10 minutes or until browned. Reduce heat to medium; add shrimp and next 5 ingredients (shrimp through pepper), stirring constantly until thoroughly heated.

