- Calories per serving 377
- Fat per serving 12g
- Saturated fat per serving 4g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 5g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 30g
- Carbohydrate per serving 36g
- Fiber per serving 4g
- Cholesterol per serving 69mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Sodium per serving 484mg
- Calcium per serving 100mg
Sizzlin' Chicken Fajitas
These easy chicken fajitas are prepared in a skillet and are ready in 20 minutes.
How to Make It
Step 1
Heat 2 teaspoons oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add bell pepper and next 5 ingredients (bell pepper through black pepper); sauté 10 minutes or until vegetables are tender. Remove mixture from skillet.
Step 2
Heat 1 teaspoon oil over medium-high heat. Add chicken; cook, stirring constantly, 5 minutes or until chicken is done. Return vegetable mixture to skillet. Stir in juice; cook until chicken mixture is thoroughly heated. Heat tortillas according to package directions.
Step 3
Place 1 cup chicken mixture down center of each tortilla; sprinkle each portion with 1 tablespoon shredded cheese, and roll up.