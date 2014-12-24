Mediterranean Salmon

Prep Time
8 Mins
Cook Time
22 Mins
Yield
4 servings (serving size: 1 fillet and 1/2 cup vegetable mixture)
Jerry Gulley II
March 2016

Salmon is quick-cooking and full of omega-3 fatty acids. This Mediterranean recipe adds so much flavor to the fish with olives, capers, zucchini and tomatoes.

A great source of monounsaturated fat, this dish is filling and heart-healthy. Complete the Mediterranean meal with half a cup of whole-wheat couscous.

Recipe Is:
Low Carbohydrate

Ingredients

  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
  • 4 (6-ounce) skinless salmon fillets (about 1 inch thick)
  • Cooking spray
  • 2 cups cherry tomatoes, halved
  • 1/2 cup finely chopped zucchini
  • 2 tablespoons capers, undrained
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 (2 1/4-ounce) can sliced ripe olives, drained

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 339
  • Fat per serving 18g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 9g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 4g
  • Protein per serving 37g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 5g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 87mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 424mg
  • Calcium per serving 43mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 425°.

Step 2

Sprinkle salt and pepper over both sides of fish. Place fish in a single layer in an 11- x 7-inch baking dish coated with cooking spray. Combine tomatoes and remaining ingredients in a bowl; spoon mixture over fish. Bake at 425° for 22 minutes.

Step 3

Watch the video: Mediterranean Salmon With Tomatoes, Olives, and Zucchini  

