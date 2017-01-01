- Calories per serving 235
- Fat per serving 2g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 11g
- Carbohydrate per serving 44g
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 57mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 189mg
- Calcium per serving 254mg
Creamy Couscous Pudding
Fat-free milk is a great source of calcium, protein, vitamin D, and riboflavin. This pudding is a tasty way to get your dairy servings in!
Bring 2/3 cup water to a boil; stir in couscous and salt. Remove from heat; cover and let stand 5 minutes. Add milk and sugar; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low; stir until mixture is slightly thick. Transfer to a bowl; whisk in egg. Return to saucepan; cook, stirring frequently, until creamy (about 5 minutes). Transfer to a clean bowl, and stir in vanilla. Let pudding cool to room temperature, stirring occasionally. Spoon into 4 bowls, and chill, loosely covered, for at least 1 hour. Drizzle with maple syrup before serving.