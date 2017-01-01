Creamy Couscous Pudding

Leigh Beisch
Yield
4 servings (serving size: about 1 cup)
Lori Longbotham
March 2016

Fat-free milk is a great source of calcium, protein, vitamin D, and riboflavin. This pudding is a tasty way to get your dairy servings in!

Ingredients

  • 2/3 cup water
  • 1/2 cup uncooked couscous
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 3 cups fat-free milk
  • 1/4 cup packed brown sugar
  • 1 large egg
  • 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 4 teaspoons maple syrup

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 235
  • Fat per serving 2g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 11g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 44g
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 57mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 189mg
  • Calcium per serving 254mg

How to Make It

Bring 2/3 cup water to a boil; stir in couscous and salt. Remove from heat; cover and let stand 5 minutes. Add milk and sugar; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low; stir until mixture is slightly thick. Transfer to a bowl; whisk in egg. Return to saucepan; cook, stirring frequently, until creamy (about 5 minutes). Transfer to a clean bowl, and stir in vanilla. Let pudding cool to room temperature, stirring occasionally. Spoon into 4 bowls, and chill, loosely covered, for at least 1 hour. Drizzle with maple syrup before serving.

