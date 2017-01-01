Lemon-Shrimp Couscous Risotto

Leigh Beisch
Yield
4 servings (serving size: 1 1/4 cups)
Lori Longbotham
March 2016

Shrimp is low in saturated fat and calories. Additionally, it's high in vitamin B12 and vitamin D, which most Americans don't get enough of.

Ingredients

  • 2 1/2 cups water
  • 1 (14-ounce) can fat-free, less-sodium chicken broth
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 cup chopped green onions
  • 1 cup uncooked couscous
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons grated lemon rind
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper
  • 8 ounces medium shrimp, cooked and peeled
  • 1/2 cup grated fresh Parmesan
  • 1/4 cup chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 343
  • Fat per serving 11g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 6g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 23g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 37g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 118mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Sodium per serving 661mg
  • Calcium per serving 195mg

How to Make It

Simmer 2 1/2 cups water and broth; keep warm. Heat oil in a saucepan over medium heat. Sauté onions 2 minutes. Add couscous. Cook 2 minutes; stir constantly. Stir in 1 cup broth mixture, rind, salt, and pepper; cook, stirring constantly, until liquid is nearly absorbed. Add remaining broth mixture, 1/2 cup at a time; stir constantly until each portion is absorbed before adding next. Add shrimp. Cook 2 minutes; stir constantly. Remove from heat; stir in cheese and parsley.

