- Calories per serving 343
- Fat per serving 11g
- Saturated fat per serving 3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 6g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 23g
- Carbohydrate per serving 37g
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 118mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Sodium per serving 661mg
- Calcium per serving 195mg
Lemon-Shrimp Couscous Risotto
Leigh Beisch
Shrimp is low in saturated fat and calories. Additionally, it's high in vitamin B12 and vitamin D, which most Americans don't get enough of.
How to Make It
Simmer 2 1/2 cups water and broth; keep warm. Heat oil in a saucepan over medium heat. Sauté onions 2 minutes. Add couscous. Cook 2 minutes; stir constantly. Stir in 1 cup broth mixture, rind, salt, and pepper; cook, stirring constantly, until liquid is nearly absorbed. Add remaining broth mixture, 1/2 cup at a time; stir constantly until each portion is absorbed before adding next. Add shrimp. Cook 2 minutes; stir constantly. Remove from heat; stir in cheese and parsley.