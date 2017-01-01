- Calories per serving 252
- Fat per serving 5g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 24g
- Carbohydrate per serving 27g
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 38mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Sodium per serving 842mg
- Calcium per serving 101mg
Chicken-Noodle Soup with Spinach
Leigh Beisch
Prep: 10 minutes; Cook: 20 minutes. For the best flavor, use freshly grated nutmeg.
Leafy greens like baby spinach are a great source of heart-healthy folate and vitamin C.
How to Make It
Step 1
Heat oil in a large stockpot over medium-low heat. Add garlic; cook 10 seconds or until fragrant. Add broth, chicken, Parmesan cube, salt, pepper, and nutmeg. Bring to a boil; reduce heat to medium, and simmer 10 minutes. Remove chicken; set aside. Remove Parmesan cube; discard.
Step 2
Return broth mixture to a boil. Add pasta; simmer 9 minutes or until pasta is tender.
Step 3
Cut chicken-breast halves into thin strips; return to soup. Stir in spinach, and simmer 1 minute or until wilted. Divide soup evenly among 4 bowls; sprinkle with 1/4 cup shaved Parmesan cheese.