- Calories per serving 268
- Fat per serving 6g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Protein per serving 19g
- Carbohydrate per serving 34g
- Fiber per serving 13g
- Cholesterol per serving 20mg
- Iron per serving 5mg
- Sodium per serving 1252mg
- Calcium per serving 93mg
Smoky Black-Bean Soup
Prep: 15 minutes; Cook: 11 minutes. Chipotle chili powder is made from smoked jalapeño peppers.
How to Make It
Step 1
Heat olive oil in a large saucepan over medium-high heat. Add diced ham, and cook 2 minutes or until lightly browned. Add onion and zucchini; cover and cook 4 minutes, stirring occasionally. Stir in minced garlic and chipotle chili powder; cook 30 seconds. Add chicken broth, 1/2 cup black beans, and salt.
Step 2
Puree remaining beans with 1/2 cup water in a blender until smooth; stir into soup, and bring to a boil. Reduce heat, and simmer 2 minutes. Divide soup evenly among 4 bowls. Garnish with sour cream and cilantro, if desired.