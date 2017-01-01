Smoky Black-Bean Soup

Heat olive oil in a large saucepan over medium-high heat. Add diced ham, and cook 2 minutes or until lightly browned. Add onion and zucchini; cover and cook 4 minutes, stirring occasionally. Stir in minced garlic and chipotle chili powder; cook 30 seconds. Add chicken broth, 1/2 cup black beans, and salt.

Step 2

Puree remaining beans with 1/2 cup water in a blender until smooth; stir into soup, and bring to a boil. Reduce heat, and simmer 2 minutes. Divide soup evenly among 4 bowls. Garnish with sour cream and cilantro, if desired.