- Calories per serving 253
- Fat per serving 3g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 17g
- Carbohydrate per serving 42g
- Fiber per serving 15g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 5mg
- Sodium per serving 615mg
- Calcium per serving 66mg
Gingery Lentil Soup
Leigh Beisch
This soup recipe is sure to heal what ails you. Consider it Chicken Soup 2.0.
Lentils are a great soure of fiber and protein. When they're boiled, many of the nutrients run off into the water, so using lentils in a soup is a great way to get all those nutrients into your body.
How to Make It
Step 1
Heat oil in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add carrot and onion; cover and cook 3 minutes or until softened. Stir in ginger and garlic; cook 1 minute. Add curry, salt, and pepper; cook 30 seconds.
Step 2
Stir in diluted broth and lentils; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, covered, 20 to 25 minutes or until lentils are tender. Stir in tomatoes; cover and simmer 5 minutes. Divide soup evenly among 4 bowls.