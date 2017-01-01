Wild Mushroom-Barley Soup

How to Make It

Step 1 Combine porcinis and 1 cup boiling water in a bowl; cover and let stand 20 minutes or until tender. Drain porcinis in a colander over a bowl, reserving liquid. Line a strainer with a paper towel, and pour porcini liquid through strainer; reserve liquid. Rinse porcinis thoroughly; finely chop.

Step 2 Heat oil in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add onion and fennel; cover and cook 5 minutes or until softened. Add creminis, garlic, oregano, salt, and pepper; cook 3 minutes or until creminis release moisture.