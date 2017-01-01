Wild Mushroom-Barley Soup

Yield
Serves 4 (serving size: 1 1/2 cups)
Carol Prager
March 2016

Prep: 20 minutes; Cook: 25 minutes.

Ingredients

  • 1/4 ounce dried porcini or shiitake mushrooms
  • 1 cup boiling water
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 medium onion, finely chopped
  • 1/2 cup finely chopped fennel or celery
  • 1/2 pound cremini or white mushrooms, sliced
  • 1 teaspoon minced garlic
  • 2 teaspoons chopped oregano or thyme
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 (14-ounce) cans fat-free, less-sodium chicken broth
  • 1 cup chopped seeded tomato
  • 1 tablespoon dry sherry
  • 1/2 cup uncooked quick-cooking barley

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 175
  • Fat per serving 4g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 8g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 27g
  • Fiber per serving 6g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 553mg
  • Calcium per serving 38mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Combine porcinis and 1 cup boiling water in a bowl; cover and let stand 20 minutes or until tender. Drain porcinis in a colander over a bowl, reserving liquid. Line a strainer with a paper towel, and pour porcini liquid through strainer; reserve liquid. Rinse porcinis thoroughly; finely chop.

Step 2

Heat oil in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add onion and fennel; cover and cook 5 minutes or until softened. Add creminis, garlic, oregano, salt, and pepper; cook 3 minutes or until creminis release moisture.

Step 3

Stir broth, tomato, sherry, barley, chopped porcinis, and reserved porcini liquid into cremini mixture; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer 10 to 12 minutes or until barley is tender. Divide soup evenly among 4 bowls.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up