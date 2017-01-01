Chicken Chili with White Beans and Chipotles

Heat oil in a nonstick saucepan over medium heat. Add onion; sauté until soft. Add cumin, beans, and broth to pan. Remove seeds from 1 chile; chop chile. Add chile and 2 teaspoons adobo sauce to bean mixture; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer 15 minutes. Blend 1 cup bean mixture in a blender or food processor until smooth. Return puree to pan; add chicken. Cook 5 minutes or until thoroughly heated; stir in cilantro.