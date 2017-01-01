Chinese Chicken-Noodle Soup

Leigh Beisch
Yield
4 servings (serving size: 2 cups broth, 1/2 cup spinach, and 1/2 cup noodles)
Lori Longbotham
March 2016

Ramen noodles and chicken are quick-cook ingredients in this Chinese soup recipe. Scallions, fresh spinach leaves, and a bit of chili sauce add color.

Leafy greens like baby spinach are a great source of heart-healthy folate and vitamin C.

Recipe Is:
Low Saturated Fat

Ingredients

  • 2 (3-ounce) packages ramen noodles, broken into 3-inch lengths
  • 2 teaspoons canola oil
  • 1 tablespoon grated fresh ginger
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 3 (15.75-ounce) cans low-sodium, fat-free chicken broth
  • 1 tablespoon low-sodium soy sauce
  • 1 teaspoon chili-garlic sauce
  • 2 boneless, skinless chicken-breast halves, thinly sliced
  • Freshly ground white or black pepper
  • 4 scallions, thinly sliced
  • 2 cups prewashed baby spinach

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 293
  • Fat per serving 4g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 28g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 35g
  • Fiber per serving 4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 34mg
  • Iron per serving 4mg
  • Sodium per serving 650mg
  • Calcium per serving 59mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Place noodles (discard seasoning packages) in a large bowl; cover with boiling water. Soak 3 minutes; drain under running water. Divide among 4 soup bowls.

Step 2

Heat oil in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Stir-fry ginger and garlic about 30 seconds. Add broth, soy sauce, chili-garlic sauce, chicken, and pepper to taste; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low; simmer about 5 minutes, or until chicken is done. Remove from heat; stir in scallions. Ladle soup over noodles. Top with 1/2 cup spinach and chili-garlic sauce to taste.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up