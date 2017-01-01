- Calories per serving 293
- Fat per serving 4g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 28g
- Carbohydrate per serving 35g
- Fiber per serving 4g
- Cholesterol per serving 34mg
- Iron per serving 4mg
- Sodium per serving 650mg
- Calcium per serving 59mg
Chinese Chicken-Noodle Soup
Ramen noodles and chicken are quick-cook ingredients in this Chinese soup recipe. Scallions, fresh spinach leaves, and a bit of chili sauce add color.
Leafy greens like baby spinach are a great source of heart-healthy folate and vitamin C.
How to Make It
Place noodles (discard seasoning packages) in a large bowl; cover with boiling water. Soak 3 minutes; drain under running water. Divide among 4 soup bowls.
Heat oil in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Stir-fry ginger and garlic about 30 seconds. Add broth, soy sauce, chili-garlic sauce, chicken, and pepper to taste; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low; simmer about 5 minutes, or until chicken is done. Remove from heat; stir in scallions. Ladle soup over noodles. Top with 1/2 cup spinach and chili-garlic sauce to taste.