Roasted Root Vegetables with Goat Cheese

Step 3

Place parsnips, fennel, sweet potato, and onion in a large roasting pan; drizzle with oil and vinegar. Sprinkle with salt, rosemary, thyme, and pepper; toss well to coat. Add 1/4 cup water to pan. Roast for 35 to 40 minutes, or just until vegetables are tender and beginning to brown (stir once halfway through cook time). Top with goat cheese before serving.