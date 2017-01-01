- Calories per serving 189
- Fat per serving 8g
- Saturated fat per serving 3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 5g
- Carbohydrate per serving 25g
- Fiber per serving 4g
- Cholesterol per serving 11mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 219mg
- Calcium per serving 107mg
Roasted Root Vegetables with Goat Cheese
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat oven to 450°.
Step 2
Cut parsnips crosswise into thirds, then lengthwise into quarters. Cut fennel bulbs in half vertically. Cut each half lengthwise into 1/2-inch-thick slices.
Step 3
Place parsnips, fennel, sweet potato, and onion in a large roasting pan; drizzle with oil and vinegar. Sprinkle with salt, rosemary, thyme, and pepper; toss well to coat. Add 1/4 cup water to pan. Roast for 35 to 40 minutes, or just until vegetables are tender and beginning to brown (stir once halfway through cook time). Top with goat cheese before serving.