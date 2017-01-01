Mustard Greens Salad with Pork and Asian Pear

Leigh Beisch
Yield
4 servings (serving size: about 2 cups)
Tracey Seaman
March 2016

Trim the pork to cut unhealthy saturated fats. Mustard greens and pears are a great source of dietary fiber.

Recipe Is:
Low Saturated Fat

Ingredients

  • 1 (5-ounce) piece pork tenderloin, trimmed
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • Cooking spray
  • 1/4 cup finely chopped scallions
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 tablespoon honey
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 6 cups de-ribbed and chopped mustard greens
  • 1/4 cup sliced pitted dates
  • 1 Asian or Bosc pear, cored and cut into julienne strips

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 199
  • Fat per serving 9g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 6g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 10g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 23g
  • Fiber per serving 5g
  • Cholesterol per serving 23mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 181mg
  • Calcium per serving 97mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Sprinkle pork with black pepper. Heat a nonstick skillet coated with cooking spray over medium-high heat. Add pork, and cook 2 minutes, or until browned, turning occasionally. Cook 5 additional minutes, or to desired degree of doneness; remove from heat. Keep warm.

Step 2

Combine scallions, lime juice, olive oil, honey, and salt in a small bowl; stir well with a whisk. Place greens, dates, and pear in a large bowl; drizzle with dressing, and toss gently to coat. Cut pork diagonally across the grain into thin slices. Divide salad among each of 4 plates; top with pork.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up