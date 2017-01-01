- Calories per serving 199
- Fat per serving 9g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 6g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 10g
- Carbohydrate per serving 23g
- Fiber per serving 5g
- Cholesterol per serving 23mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 181mg
- Calcium per serving 97mg
Mustard Greens Salad with Pork and Asian Pear
Leigh Beisch
Trim the pork to cut unhealthy saturated fats. Mustard greens and pears are a great source of dietary fiber.
How to Make It
Step 1
Sprinkle pork with black pepper. Heat a nonstick skillet coated with cooking spray over medium-high heat. Add pork, and cook 2 minutes, or until browned, turning occasionally. Cook 5 additional minutes, or to desired degree of doneness; remove from heat. Keep warm.
Step 2
Combine scallions, lime juice, olive oil, honey, and salt in a small bowl; stir well with a whisk. Place greens, dates, and pear in a large bowl; drizzle with dressing, and toss gently to coat. Cut pork diagonally across the grain into thin slices. Divide salad among each of 4 plates; top with pork.