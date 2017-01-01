Mustard Greens Salad with Pork and Asian Pear

Sprinkle pork with black pepper. Heat a nonstick skillet coated with cooking spray over medium-high heat. Add pork, and cook 2 minutes, or until browned, turning occasionally. Cook 5 additional minutes, or to desired degree of doneness; remove from heat. Keep warm.

Step 2

Combine scallions, lime juice, olive oil, honey, and salt in a small bowl; stir well with a whisk. Place greens, dates, and pear in a large bowl; drizzle with dressing, and toss gently to coat. Cut pork diagonally across the grain into thin slices. Divide salad among each of 4 plates; top with pork.