- Calories per serving 101
- Fat per serving 6g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Protein per serving 4g
- Carbohydrate per serving 10g
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 44mg
- Calcium per serving 56mg
Broccoli Salad with Sesame Dressing and Cashews
For a low-sodium dish, this broccoli salad packs on the flavor. With 44 milligrams of sodium, there's really no need to choose unsalted cashews. Broccoli is loaded with vitamin C and fiber.
How to Make It
Rinse broccoli rabe well, and steam just until tender but still bright green, about 3 to 4 minutes. Rinse in a colander beneath cold running water. Drain well, and wrap in a clean tea towel to absorb excess water. Chop into small pieces.
Cut broccoli florets from stems, and then cut into small (1/2-inch) pieces. Steam just until tender but still bright green, about 3 to 4 minutes. Rinse in a colander beneath cold running water. Drain well, and wrap in a clean tea towel to absorb excess water.
Place rabe and broccoli florets in a large bowl with raisins and cashews. Whisk together the oils, vinegar, garlic, and cayenne. Drizzle over salad, and lightly toss. Sprinkle with toasted sesame seeds. Serve at room temperature or chilled.