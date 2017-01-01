- Calories per serving 224
- Fat per serving 11g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 6g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Protein per serving 20g
- Carbohydrate per serving 14g
- Fiber per serving 5g
- Cholesterol per serving 166mg
- Iron per serving 4mg
- Sodium per serving 341mg
- Calcium per serving 71mg
Shrimp, Grapefruit, and Avocado Salad
How to Make It
Step 1
Combine grapefruit sections and shrimp in a medium bowl, and set aside. In a small bowl, whisk together grapefruit juice, oil, salt, pepper, and sugar.
Step 2
Place the lettuce in a large bowl, and drizzle with dressing, tossing gently to coat; divide among 4 plates. Divide shrimp mixture, avocado, and chives among salads.