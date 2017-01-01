Green Coconut Rice

Yield
4 servings (serving size: 1 cup)
Susie Lilly Ott
March 2016
Recipe Is:
Meatless

Ingredients

  • 2 teaspoons vegetable oil
  • 1 tablespoon peeled, minced fresh ginger
  • 1 cup basmati rice
  • 1 cup water
  • 1 teaspoon salt, divided
  • 2 cups light coconut milk, divided
  • 1 tablespoon lime juice
  • 2 cups baby spinach
  • 1 teaspoon sugar

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 274
  • Fat per serving 8g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 6g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 48g
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 329mg
  • Calcium per serving 13mg

How to Make It

Heat oil in a saucepan over medium-high heat. Sauté ginger and 1 cup rice 30 seconds. Stir in 1 cup water, 1/2 teaspoon salt, and 1 cup coconut milk; bring to a boil. Cover, reduce heat, and cook 15 minutes, or until tender. Puree 1 cup coconut milk, 1/2 teaspoon salt, lime juice, spinach, and sugar in a blender. Fold into rice.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up