Banana Pops

Cut the bananas in half crosswise. Combine the bananas and 1/2 cup of the coconut milk, tossing to coat. Insert a wooden Popsicle stick into the cut end of each banana half. Sprinkle the bananas evenly with 1/4 cup coconut, pressing to make the flakes stick. Place banana halves on a baking sheet lined with wax paper, and freeze pops at least 1 hour. Let them stand at room temperature about 5 minutes before serving.