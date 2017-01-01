- Calories per serving 94
- Fat per serving 3g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 1g
- Carbohydrate per serving 18g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 19mg
- Calcium per serving 1mg
Banana Pops
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Cut the bananas in half crosswise. Combine the bananas and 1/2 cup of the coconut milk, tossing to coat. Insert a wooden Popsicle stick into the cut end of each banana half. Sprinkle the bananas evenly with 1/4 cup coconut, pressing to make the flakes stick. Place banana halves on a baking sheet lined with wax paper, and freeze pops at least 1 hour. Let them stand at room temperature about 5 minutes before serving.