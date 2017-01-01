Creamy Spaghetti Squash with Asparagus and Rosemary

Leigh Beisch
Yield
4 servings (serving size: about 1 1/2 cups)
Tracey Seaman
March 2016

Squash, a superfood, is rich in nutrients like potassium, folate, and fiber. Green beans are also a great source of fiber.

Ingredients

  • 1 small spaghetti squash
  • Extra-virgin olive oil
  • Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
  • 1 pound thin asparagus, steamed tender
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 2 teaspoons minced fresh rosemary
  • 1/2 cup part-skim ricotta cheese
  • 1 tablespoon toasted pine nuts

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 183
  • Fat per serving 8g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 8g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 23g
  • Fiber per serving 6g
  • Cholesterol per serving 10mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 83mg
  • Calcium per serving 166mg

How to Make It

Halve squash. Microwave on high 20 to 30 minutes, until fork-tender. Discard seeds. Scrape out squash strands with a fork; place in a bowl. Drizzle with oil, and season with salt and freshly ground black pepper; keep warm. Heat 1 tablespoon oil in large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Slice asparagus into 1-inch pieces; sauté with garlic and rosemary for 1 minute. Stir in ricotta and squash. Season with salt and pepper. Sauté until hot and creamy. Top with pine nuts.

