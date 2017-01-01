Creamy Spaghetti Squash with Asparagus and Rosemary

Halve squash. Microwave on high 20 to 30 minutes, until fork-tender. Discard seeds. Scrape out squash strands with a fork; place in a bowl. Drizzle with oil, and season with salt and freshly ground black pepper; keep warm. Heat 1 tablespoon oil in large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Slice asparagus into 1-inch pieces; sauté with garlic and rosemary for 1 minute. Stir in ricotta and squash. Season with salt and pepper. Sauté until hot and creamy. Top with pine nuts.