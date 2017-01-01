- Calories per serving 132
- Fat per serving 7g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 4g
- Carbohydrate per serving 15g
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 5mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 88mg
- Calcium per serving 92mg
Beet-Orange Salad with Ricotta
Leigh Beisch
Believe it or not, beets have a lot of sugar but very few calories, so you can have something sweet without the guilt. They also are rich in cancer-fighting antioxidants.
Peel the beets, and cut them into wedges. Place beets in a large saucepan, and cover with water. Boil. Reduce heat, and simmer for 15 minutes, or until tender; drain. Finely grate 2 teaspoons orange rind. Peel and section the oranges, reserving 2 tablespoons juice. Combine orange rind, juice, olive oil, and a pinch each of salt and pepper. Place 1/2 cup arugula on each of 4 plates. Divide beets and orange sections among the plates, and drizzle with dressing. Top each serving with 1 tablespoon ricotta; sprinkle with caraway seeds.