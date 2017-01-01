Beet-Orange Salad with Ricotta

Leigh Beisch
Yield
4 servings (serving size: about 1 1/4 cups salad)
Tracey Seaman
March 2016

Believe it or not, beets have a lot of sugar but very few calories, so you can have something sweet without the guilt. They also are rich in cancer-fighting antioxidants.

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 pounds medium beets
  • 2 navel oranges
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • Pinch of salt
  • Pinch of pepper
  • 2 cups baby arugula
  • 1/4 cup part-skim ricotta cheese
  • Caraway seeds

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 132
  • Fat per serving 7g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 4g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 15g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 5mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 88mg
  • Calcium per serving 92mg

How to Make It

Peel the beets, and cut them into wedges. Place beets in a large saucepan, and cover with water. Boil. Reduce heat, and simmer for 15 minutes, or until tender; drain. Finely grate 2 teaspoons orange rind. Peel and section the oranges, reserving 2 tablespoons juice. Combine orange rind, juice, olive oil, and a pinch each of salt and pepper. Place 1/2 cup arugula on each of 4 plates. Divide beets and orange sections among the plates, and drizzle with dressing. Top each serving with 1 tablespoon ricotta; sprinkle with caraway seeds.

