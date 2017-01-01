- Calories per serving 115
- Fat per serving 4g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 6g
- Carbohydrate per serving 14g
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 10mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 172mg
- Calcium per serving 111mg
Broiled Ricotta-Tomato Toasts
Leigh Beisch
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Lightly toast bread. Spread each toast slice with 2 tablespoons ricotta. Scatter cherry tomato halves over the ricotta. Drizzle the toasts with a small amount of extra-virgin olive oil (1/2 teaspoon each), and sprinkle with salt and freshly ground black pepper. Broil 1 to 2 minutes, or until cheese is bubbly.