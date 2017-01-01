Broiled Ricotta-Tomato Toasts

Leigh Beisch
Yield
4 servings (serving size: 1 toast slice with 2 tablespoons ricotta and other toppings)
Tracey Seaman
March 2016

Ingredients

  • 4 slices crusty bread
  • 1/2 cup part-skim ricotta cheese
  • 1/4 cup cherry tomato halves
  • Extra-virgin olive oil
  • Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 115
  • Fat per serving 4g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 6g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 14g
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 10mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 172mg
  • Calcium per serving 111mg

How to Make It

Lightly toast bread. Spread each toast slice with 2 tablespoons ricotta. Scatter cherry tomato halves over the ricotta. Drizzle the toasts with a small amount of extra-virgin olive oil (1/2 teaspoon each), and sprinkle with salt and freshly ground black pepper. Broil 1 to 2 minutes, or until cheese is bubbly.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up